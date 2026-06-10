U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Tran with the Louisiana National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission, stands watch at the FIFA Fan Zone event in Washington, June 11, 2026. As Freedom 250 welcomes thousands of soccer fans from around the world to the FIFA Fan Zone, National Guard Soldiers help support a safe and secure environment for visitors and residents alike. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Shretha Broderick)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9744703
|VIRIN:
|260611-Z-NK540-6227
|Resolution:
|6720x3641
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-DC Louisiana stands guard at FIFA Fan Fest [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Shretha Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.