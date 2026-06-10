JTF-DC Louisiana stands guard at FIFA Fan Fest

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Loyd (left) and Spc. Tyler Tran (right) both with the Louisiana National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission, pose for a photo with FIFA Fan Zone attendees in Washington, June 11, 2026. As Freedom 250 welcomes thousands of soccer fans from around the world to the FIFA Fan Zone, National Guard Soldiers help support a safe and secure environment for visitors and residents alike. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Shretha Broderick)