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    JTF-DC Louisiana stands guard at FIFA Fan Fest [Image 2 of 4]

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    JTF-DC Louisiana stands guard at FIFA Fan Fest

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Shretha Broderick 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Loyd (left) and Spc. Tyler Tran (right) both with the Louisiana National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission, pose for a photo with FIFA Fan Zone attendees in Washington, June 11, 2026. As Freedom 250 welcomes thousands of soccer fans from around the world to the FIFA Fan Zone, National Guard Soldiers help support a safe and secure environment for visitors and residents alike. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Shretha Broderick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 22:12
    Photo ID: 9744701
    VIRIN: 260611-Z-NK540-3960
    Resolution: 5992x4001
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-DC Louisiana stands guard at FIFA Fan Fest [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Shretha Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTF-DC Louisiana stands guard at FIFA Fan Fest
    JTF-DC Louisiana stands guard at FIFA Fan Fest
    JTF-DC Louisiana stands guard at FIFA Fan Fest
    JTF-DC Louisiana stands guard at FIFA Fan Fest

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    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom250

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