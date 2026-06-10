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    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Hosts Wellness and Resiliency Event [Image 1 of 6]

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    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Hosts Wellness and Resiliency Event

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET San Diego

    U.S. Coast Guard members and families participate in a wellness and resiliency event hosted by Coast Guard Sector San Diego in San Diego, June 11, 2026. The event provided personnel an opportunity to interact with rabbits while learning about animal-assisted wellness, stress reduction and responsible pet ownership. The event was organized with support from the Coast Guard Enlisted Association and local community volunteers, including representatives from the San Diego House Rabbit Society. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA3 Trinity Whalen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 21:31
    Photo ID: 9744672
    VIRIN: 260611-D-G0211-7607
    Resolution: 5382x3581
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Hosts Wellness and Resiliency Event
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Hosts Wellness and Resiliency Event
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Hosts Wellness and Resiliency Event
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Hosts Wellness and Resiliency Event
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Hosts Wellness and Resiliency Event
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Hosts Wellness and Resiliency Event

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