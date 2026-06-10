Coast Guard Sector San Diego Hosts Wellness and Resiliency Event

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U.S. Coast Guard members and families participate in a wellness and resiliency event hosted by Coast Guard Sector San Diego in San Diego, June 11, 2026. The event provided personnel an opportunity to interact with rabbits while learning about animal-assisted wellness, stress reduction and responsible pet ownership. The event was organized with support from the Coast Guard Enlisted Association and local community volunteers, including representatives from the San Diego House Rabbit Society. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA3 Trinity Whalen)