Families Recognized for Support at 95th CSSB Appreciation Gathering

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion command team presents a certificate of appreciation to a spouse during a recognition and appreciation dinner on May 20, 2026, at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. The event, hosted by the Unit Ministry Team, aimed to give back to those whose support and contributions strengthen the readiness of the “Herd.”

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)