The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion command team presents a certificate of appreciation to a spouse during a recognition and appreciation dinner on May 20, 2026, at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. The event, hosted by the Unit Ministry Team, aimed to give back to those whose support and contributions strengthen the readiness of the “Herd.”
(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9744547
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-FA699-5070
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Families Recognized for Support at 95th CSSB Appreciation Gathering [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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