Mrs. Sausaeda spouse of the Soldier assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, shares her personal reflections on the values and experiences she has gained while serving alongside the organization during an appreciation event held on May 20, 2026, at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany.
(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9744519
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-FA699-5919
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Member Shares Personal Reflections During 95th CSSB Appreciation Gathering [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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