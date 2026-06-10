Family Member Shares Personal Reflections During 95th CSSB Appreciation Gathering

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Mrs. Sausaeda spouse of the Soldier assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, shares her personal reflections on the values and experiences she has gained while serving alongside the organization during an appreciation event held on May 20, 2026, at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)