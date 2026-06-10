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    Family Member Shares Personal Reflections During 95th CSSB Appreciation Gathering [Image 7 of 11]

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    Family Member Shares Personal Reflections During 95th CSSB Appreciation Gathering

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Mrs. Sausaeda spouse of the Soldier assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, shares her personal reflections on the values and experiences she has gained while serving alongside the organization during an appreciation event held on May 20, 2026, at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 19:40
    Photo ID: 9744519
    VIRIN: 260520-A-FA699-5919
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Member Shares Personal Reflections During 95th CSSB Appreciation Gathering [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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