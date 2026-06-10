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    NMCB 4 Seabees at LA Fleet Week 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

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    NMCB 4 Seabees at LA Fleet Week 2026

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    U.S. Marines, left, assigned to Combat Logistics Company 16, and U.S. Sailors, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, play pickleball during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, Calif., on May 22, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9744522
    VIRIN: 260522-N-BR551-9086
    Resolution: 2892x1808
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees at LA Fleet Week 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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