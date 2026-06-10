NMCB 4 Seabees at LA Fleet Week 2026

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Equipment Operator 2nd Class Nathaniel Ortega, left, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, plays pickleball with Private First Class Emanuel Renteria, middle, and Lance Corporal Bowen Albertson, right, assigned to Combat Logistics Company 16, during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, Calif., on May 22, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)