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    Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training [Image 5 of 6]

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    Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Members of the 146th Communications Flight, California Air National Guard, provide communications support during a Navy training exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, California, ensuring reliable connectivity and network operations for participating forces on April 11, 2026. The exercise provided the Airmen an opportunity to apply their technical expertise in a joint training environment while supporting mission readiness and interoperability among military partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 18:50
    Photo ID: 9744494
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-SF462-1005
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training
    Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training
    Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training
    Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training
    Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training
    Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training

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    Comm
    NationalGuard
    146AW
    AirNationalGuard
    146thairliftwing

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