Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training

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Members of the 146th Communications Flight, California Air National Guard, provide communications support during a Navy training exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, California, ensuring reliable connectivity and network operations for participating forces on April 11, 2026. The exercise provided the Airmen an opportunity to apply their technical expertise in a joint training environment while supporting mission readiness and interoperability among military partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)