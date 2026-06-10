Members of the 146th Communications Flight, California Air National Guard, provide communications support during a Navy training exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, California, ensuring reliable connectivity and network operations for participating forces on April 11, 2026. The exercise provided the Airmen an opportunity to apply their technical expertise in a joint training environment while supporting mission readiness and interoperability among military partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:50
|Photo ID:
|9744493
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-SF462-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bridging the Communications Gap: 146th Airmen Support joint Communications Training
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