Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee

This graphic/photo illustration highlights the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee that is supported monthly by members of Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army illustration by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9744486
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-A4608-7970
|Resolution:
|1536x1024
|Size:
|533.31 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort McCoy supports May 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee
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