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    Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee [Image 3 of 3]

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    Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This graphic/photo illustration highlights the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee that is supported monthly by members of Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army illustration by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 18:47
    Photo ID: 9744482
    VIRIN: 260611-A-A4608-9164
    Resolution: 1536x1024
    Size: 647.22 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee
    Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee
    Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Army community relations and engagement
    Monroe County WI

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