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    60th AES change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

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    60th AES change of command ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Darrell Lee, incoming 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 60th AES change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2026. Before assuming command of the 60th AES, Lee was assigned to the Pentagon as the Headquarters Air Force Aeromedical Functional Area manager. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 17:18
    Photo ID: 9744296
    VIRIN: 260609-F-DP535-7236
    Resolution: 6336x4526
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 60th AES change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    60th AES
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