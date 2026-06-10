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U.S. Air Force Col. Darrell Lee, incoming 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 60th AES change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2026. Before assuming command of the 60th AES, Lee was assigned to the Pentagon as the Headquarters Air Force Aeromedical Functional Area manager. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)