60th AES change of command ceremony

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A U.S. Airman stands at parade rest during the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, June 9, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)