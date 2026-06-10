A U.S. Airman stands at parade rest during the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, June 9, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9744267
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-DP535-7863
|Resolution:
|7224x5160
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th AES change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.