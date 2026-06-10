USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport

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260611-N-PI330-1670 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 11, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31), arrive at their homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Fla. for the first time, June 11, 2026. The USS Cleveland was commissioned in Cleveland, Ohio May 16, 2026. Naval Station Mayport is the second largest Fleet Concentration on the East Coast and home to over 20 warships, three helicopter squadrons, and the headquarters of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)