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    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport [Image 16 of 20]

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    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Station Mayport

    260611-N-PI330-1551 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 11, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31), arrive at their homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Fla. for the first time, June 11, 2026. The USS Cleveland was commissioned in Cleveland, Ohio May 16, 2026. Naval Station Mayport is the second largest Fleet Concentration on the East Coast and home to over 20 warships, three helicopter squadrons, and the headquarters of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 14:11
    Photo ID: 9743740
    VIRIN: 260611-N-PI330-1551
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport
    USS Cleveland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport

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    Naval Station Mayport
    LCS
    Cleveland
    USS Cleaveland

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