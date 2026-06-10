166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol

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Cadre assigned to the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute (RTI) participate in Guard and Veterans’ Day at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2026. The RTI displayed several training capabilities and programs, including 68W Combat Medic training, Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems operations, and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard combatives program. The annual event provides Pennsylvania National Guard units an opportunity to demonstrate their readiness and capabilities while engaging with state legislators, government leaders, veterans, and members of the public. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)