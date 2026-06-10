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    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol [Image 11 of 24]

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    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    Cadre assigned to the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute (RTI) participate in Guard and Veterans’ Day at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2026. The RTI displayed several training capabilities and programs, including 68W Combat Medic training, Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems operations, and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard combatives program. The annual event provides Pennsylvania National Guard units an opportunity to demonstrate their readiness and capabilities while engaging with state legislators, government leaders, veterans, and members of the public. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9743237
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-AM608-1011
    Resolution: 4978x3319
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol
    166th RTI displays capabilities at state Capitol

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    166th Regiment
    Guard Day at the Capitol
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute
    Guard and Veterans' Day at the Capitol

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