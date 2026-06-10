(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Deputy Adjutant General-Army U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider participates in a press engagement at the state capitol June 10 ahead of a meeting several state leaders and officials from Côte d’Ivoire to discuss opportunities for strengthening economic ties between Pennsylvania and Côte d’Ivoire. The Pennsylvania National Guard will formalize its partnership with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire in a ceremony June 25 in Philadelphia. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 09:12
    Photo ID: 9742474
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-CQ783-1028
    Resolution: 3653x2446
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships [Image 12 of 12], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harrisburg
    state capitol
    PNG
    Côte d’Ivoire
    National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery