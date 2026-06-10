Pennsylvania National Guard participates in discussions on Côte d’Ivoire economic partnerships

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Pennsylvania Deputy Adjutant General-Army U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider participates in a press engagement at the state capitol June 10 ahead of a meeting several state leaders and officials from Côte d’Ivoire to discuss opportunities for strengthening economic ties between Pennsylvania and Côte d’Ivoire. The Pennsylvania National Guard will formalize its partnership with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire in a ceremony June 25 in Philadelphia. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)