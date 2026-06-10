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    Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation [Image 6 of 7]

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    Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Katie A. Humphreys, Bayonet Innovation Team network lead, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), provides a BIT laboratory orientation brief to multinational service members during a Justified Accord 2027 planning conference at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2026. The visit provided partner nation representatives an opportunity to observe emerging technologies and innovation initiatives that could enhance interoperability, readiness, and multinational collaboration during future iterations of Justified Accord. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 06:35
    Photo ID: 9742136
    VIRIN: 260611-A-PI656-2018
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation
    Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation
    Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation
    Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation
    Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation
    Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation
    Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation

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