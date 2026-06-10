Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation

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U.S. Army Capt. Katie A. Humphreys, Bayonet Innovation Team network lead, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), provides a BIT laboratory orientation brief to multinational service members during a Justified Accord 2027 planning conference at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2026. The visit provided partner nation representatives an opportunity to observe emerging technologies and innovation initiatives that could enhance interoperability, readiness, and multinational collaboration during future iterations of Justified Accord. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)