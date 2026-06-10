Justified Accord 2027 planners explore innovation

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Multinational service members arrive to the 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) Bayonet Innovation Team laboratory during a Justified Accord 2027 planning conference at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2026. The visit provided partner nation representatives an opportunity to observe emerging technologies and innovation initiatives that could enhance interoperability, readiness, and multinational collaboration during future iterations of Justified Accord. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)