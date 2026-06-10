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    Main Reduction Gear (MRG) Flushing Rig Functional Test [Image 3 of 3]

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    Main Reduction Gear (MRG) Flushing Rig Functional Test

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) employees gather after the successful test of the main reduction gear (MRG) flushing rig constructed by SRF-JRMC personnel following a shop test on April 24. The construction of the flushing rig marks a shift toward supplementing outside contractors, allowing the Navy to handle this vital maintenance task in-house. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 04:06
    Photo ID: 9742093
    VIRIN: 260424-N-JG616-1010
    Resolution: 13947x7849
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Main Reduction Gear (MRG) Flushing Rig Functional Test [Image 3 of 3], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Main Reduction Gear (MRG) Flushing Rig Functional Test
    Main Reduction Gear (MRG) Flushing Rig Functional Test
    Main Reduction Gear (MRG) Flushing Rig Functional Test

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