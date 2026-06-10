Main Reduction Gear (MRG) Flushing Rig Functional Test

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U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Master Labor Agreement (MLA) employees monitor the main reduction gear (MRG) flushing rig during a shop test on April 24. The construction of the flushing rig marks a shift toward supplementing outside contractors, allowing the Navy to handle this vital maintenance task in-house. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)