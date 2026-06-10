U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Master Labor Agreement (MLA) employees monitor the main reduction gear (MRG) flushing rig during a shop test on April 24. The construction of the flushing rig marks a shift toward supplementing outside contractors, allowing the Navy to handle this vital maintenance task in-house. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 04:06
|Photo ID:
|9742091
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-JG616-1008
|Resolution:
|9666x6904
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Main Reduction Gear (MRG) Flushing Rig Functional Test [Image 3 of 3], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SRF-JRMC Launches Mobile Flushing Rig
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