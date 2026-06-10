U.S. Army Sgt. Mary Jones assigned to the 121st Field Feeding Platoon, Nevada Army National Guard, cuts fresh fruit for the soldiers participating in exercise Desert Forge 2026 at Hawthorne, Nevada, June 14, 2026. The exercise prepares Soldiers to operate in hot environments while maintaining critical sustainment capabilities during large-scale emergency and homeland defense operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Blanca Sosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 22:44
|Photo ID:
|9741654
|VIRIN:
|260610-Z-VM970-1138
|Resolution:
|3685x5527
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Blanca Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.