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    Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

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    Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026

    HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Blanca Sosa 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mary Jones assigned to the 121st Field Feeding Platoon, Nevada Army National Guard, cuts fresh fruit for the soldiers participating in exercise Desert Forge 2026 at Hawthorne, Nevada, June 14, 2026. The exercise prepares Soldiers to operate in hot environments while maintaining critical sustainment capabilities during large-scale emergency and homeland defense operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Blanca Sosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 22:44
    Photo ID: 9741654
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-VM970-1138
    Resolution: 3685x5527
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Blanca Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026
    Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026

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    United States Army
    Nevada Army Guard
    feeding operations

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