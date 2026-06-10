Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 121st Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, Nevada Army National Guard, prepare food in a mobile field kitchen during Exercise Desert Forge 2026 at Hawthorne, Nevada, June 12, 2026. The exercise tests the Nevada Army National Guard’s ability to sustain operations in hot environments while supporting homeland defense and emergency response missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Blanca Sosa)