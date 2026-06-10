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    Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

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    Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026

    HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Blanca Sosa 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 121st Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, Nevada Army National Guard, prepare food in a mobile field kitchen during Exercise Desert Forge 2026 at Hawthorne, Nevada, June 12, 2026. The exercise tests the Nevada Army National Guard’s ability to sustain operations in hot environments while supporting homeland defense and emergency response missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Blanca Sosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 22:47
    Photo ID: 9741651
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-VM970-1127
    Resolution: 6432x4288
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Blanca Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026
    Feeding Platoon Sustains Soldiers During Desert Forge 2026

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    TAGS

    United States Army
    Field Exercise
    Nevada Army National Guard
    feeding operations
    Field training

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