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    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday [Image 8 of 10]

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    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Clancy 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” perform during the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 10, 2026. Hosted by Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, Twilight Tattoo honored the Army’s history, service, and traditions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Clancy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 22:21
    Photo ID: 9741643
    VIRIN: 260611-A-FY269-7163
    Resolution: 6194x4121
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Julia Clancy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday

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    Military District of Washington
    Twilight Tattoo
    Army251

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