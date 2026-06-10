Twilight Tattoo Honors Army’s 251st Birthday

Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” perform during the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 10, 2026. Hosted by Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, Twilight Tattoo honored the Army’s history, service, and traditions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Clancy)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 22:21
|Photo ID:
|9741642
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-FY269-8187
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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