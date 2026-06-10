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    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command [Image 5 of 10]

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    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hammond 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    Maj. Charles Boykin, commander of troops, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, renders a salute to Lt. Col. Christopher H. Jacobsen, incoming commander, 728th Military Police Battalion, during the battalion’s change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, June 9, 2026. The change of command was symbolized through the traditional passing of the colors, representing the transfer of responsibility and trust between commanders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9740883
    VIRIN: 260609-A-YS623-3717
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command
    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command
    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command
    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command
    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command
    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command
    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command
    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command
    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command
    728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command

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    Military Police; Change of Command; Schofield Barracks; 8th Military Police Brigade; 8th TSC

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