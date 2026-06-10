728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command

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Maj. Charles Boykin, commander of troops, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, renders a salute to Lt. Col. Christopher H. Jacobsen, incoming commander, 728th Military Police Battalion, during the battalion’s change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, June 9, 2026. The change of command was symbolized through the traditional passing of the colors, representing the transfer of responsibility and trust between commanders.