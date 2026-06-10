728th Military Police Battalion hosts Change of Command

Maj. Charles Boykin, commander of troops, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, renders a salute to the adjutant general for the battalion during the battalion’s change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, June 9, 2026. The change of command was symbolized through the traditional passing of the colors, representing the transfer of responsibility and trust between commanders.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9740847
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-YS623-5607
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|889.51 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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