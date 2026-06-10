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    CAC Officer Receives Ukrainian Medal [Image 1 of 3]

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    CAC Officer Receives Ukrainian Medal

    GERMANY

    05.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Command   

    Ukrainian Armed Forces Col. Oleksandr Cherepansky, deputy Ukrainian Military Representative to Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), awarded U.S. Army Col. Joseph Serowik, the Military Analyst-Forward (MAF) for Transition and Lessons Learned Management – Army (TLLM-A) assigned to SAG-U, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Medal “For Contribution to Defense,” at Clay Kaserne, Germany, May 28, 2026. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Medal “For Contribution to Defense” goes to people who make significant contributions to the development of cooperation in the military sphere and the promotion of peace and friendly relations between the Armed Forces of the partner states.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9740839
    VIRIN: 260528-D-A4467-3668
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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