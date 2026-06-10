Ukrainian Armed Forces Col. Oleksandr Cherepansky, deputy Ukrainian Military Representative to Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), awarded U.S. Army Col. Joseph Serowik, the Military Analyst-Forward (MAF) for Transition and Lessons Learned Management – Army (TLLM-A) assigned to SAG-U, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Medal “For Contribution to Defense,” at Clay Kaserne, Germany, May 28, 2026. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Medal “For Contribution to Defense” goes to people who make significant contributions to the development of cooperation in the military sphere and the promotion of peace and friendly relations between the Armed Forces of the partner states.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9740839
|VIRIN:
|260528-D-A4467-3668
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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CAC Officer Receives Ukrainian Medal
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