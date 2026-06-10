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    CAC Officer Receives Ukrainian Medal

    CAC Officer Receives Ukrainian Medal

    Courtesy Photo | Ukrainian Armed Forces Col. Oleksandr Cherepansky, deputy Ukrainian Military...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    05.28.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Command   

    CLAY KASERNE, Germany — U.S. Army Col. Joseph "J.J." Serowik received a Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Medal for his contributions to U.S. – Ukrainian partnership during a ceremony held at Clay Kaserne, Germany, May 28, 2026.

    Ukrainian Armed Forces Col. Oleksandr Cherepansky, deputy Ukrainian Military Representative to Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), awarded Serowik, the Military Analyst-Forward (MAF) for Transition and Lessons Learned Management – Army (TLLM-A) assigned to SAG-U, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Medal “For Contribution to Defense.”

    TLLM-A, formerly the Center for Army Lessons Learned (CALL), collects and publishes tactical reviews, procedural insights and best practices from world-wide exercises and operations. Publications drive change in doctrine and policy, affecting lethality, safety and efficiency.

    Serowik, as one of two MAFs assigned to SAG-U, focused on identifying, collecting, analyzing, disseminating, and archiving lessons, insights, and best practices from the Russia-Ukraine War. In addition to forging victory with those lessons for the U.S. Army, he made significant contributions to the cooperation with our partner nation, making him eligible for the medal.

    The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Medal “For Contribution to Defense” is awarded to military personnel, civilians, foreign partners, volunteers, and other individuals for significant personal contributions to the development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and providing vital support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

    While there is no exact U.S. military equivalent, the closest counterparts are the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service for civilians, or the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and Army Distinguished Service Medal for uniformed service members.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:27
    Story ID: 567377
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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