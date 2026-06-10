Incoming 1st Engineer Brigade Commander, Col. Micheal Kieser (left) receives the unit’s colors from Col. Timothy Hudson, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, during a change-of-command ceremony June 5, 2026, on Gammon Field.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9740556
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-FH875-1004
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser
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