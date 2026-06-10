(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Incoming 1st Engineer Brigade Commander, Col. Micheal Kieser (left) receives the unit’s colors from Col. Timothy Hudson, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, during a change-of-command ceremony June 5, 2026, on Gammon Field.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:49
    Photo ID: 9740556
    VIRIN: 260605-A-FH875-1004
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser
    Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery