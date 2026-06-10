Date Taken: 06.05.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:49 Photo ID: 9740555 VIRIN: 260605-A-FH875-1003 Resolution: 5845x3887 Size: 8.17 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

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This work, Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.