From left: Outgoing 1st Engineer Brigade Commander Col. Mark Glaspell, Col. Timothy Hudson, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, and Col. Micheal Kieser, incoming 1st Eng. Bde. commander, render honors to the American flag during a change-of-command ceremony June 5, 2026, on Gammon Field.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9740555
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-FH875-1003
|Resolution:
|5845x3887
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser
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