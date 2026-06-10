Engine hanging

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Maintenance Group, Iowa National Guard, work as a team to hang an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, May 29, 2026. The Airmen worked together while listening to instructions being read from the technical order. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)