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    Engine Hanging [Image 1 of 4]

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    Engine Hanging

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Maintenance Group, Iowa National Guard, work as a team to hang an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, May 29, 2026. The Airmen worked together while listening to instructions being read from the technical order. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9740482
    VIRIN: 260529-Z-KI557-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engine Hanging [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th maintenance group
    maintenance
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Engine hanging

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