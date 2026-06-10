FRCSW STEM Team Inspires Future Innovators

Date Taken: 03.06.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:08 Photo ID: 9740475 VIRIN: 260306-N-JO235-4679 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.45 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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