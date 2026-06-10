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    FRCSW STEM Team Inspires Future Innovators [Image 6 of 6]

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    FRCSW STEM Team Inspires Future Innovators

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    The Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) STEM Team fostered curiosity, innovation, and discovery among...

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9740472
    VIRIN: 260306-N-JO235-9818
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FRCSW STEM Team Inspires Future Innovators [Image 6 of 6], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FRCSW STEM Team Inspires Future Innovators
    FRCSW STEM Team Inspires Future Innovators
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