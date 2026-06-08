French World War II reenactment civilians attend D-Day 82nd anniversary events at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 07, 2026. U.S. service members supported French-led commemorative events across the Normandy region, paying tribute to the historic legacy of D-Day and the enduring values of freedom and unity it represents. The best way we can honor the veterans of D-Day isn’t just with words, but by deed in maintaining high standards of discipline, readiness, and duty that uphold their legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9740040
|VIRIN:
|260607-F-IZ285-1217
|Resolution:
|5295x3530
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.