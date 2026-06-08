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    D-Day 82nd Anniversary [Image 12 of 15]

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    D-Day 82nd Anniversary

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    French World War II reenactment civilians attend D-Day 82nd anniversary events at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 07, 2026. U.S. service members supported French-led commemorative events across the Normandy region, paying tribute to the historic legacy of D-Day and the enduring values of freedom and unity it represents. The best way we can honor the veterans of D-Day isn’t just with words, but by deed in maintaining high standards of discipline, readiness, and duty that uphold their legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9740036
    VIRIN: 260607-F-IZ285-1212
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Normandy
    Portrait
    D-Day
    Sainte-Mère-Église
    D-Day 82nd Anniversary

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