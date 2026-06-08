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French World War II reenactment civilians attend D-Day 82nd anniversary events at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 07, 2026. U.S. service members supported French-led commemorative events across the Normandy region, paying tribute to the historic legacy of D-Day and the enduring values of freedom and unity it represents. The best way we can honor the veterans of D-Day isn’t just with words, but by deed in maintaining high standards of discipline, readiness, and duty that uphold their legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)