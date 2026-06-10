Morning Colors (June 10, 2026)

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Maj. Robert Scrip, assistant program manager for Training Systems Software/Training Manager Tool (TSS/TMT) for Project Manager Simulation at the Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), reads the Medal of Honor citation for Army Cpl. Alvin C. York from World War I during a joint morning colors ceremony on board Naval Support Activity Orlando (NSA Orlando) on June 8, 2026. The weekly ceremony brings together military and civilian personnel from CPE ST3 and all the armed service branches with a presence on board NSA Orlando and the surrounding area, recognizes previous recipients of the Medal of Honor, and serves as a forum for disseminating important Team Orlando information. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)