(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Morning Colors (June 10, 2026) [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Morning Colors (June 10, 2026)

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat

    Maj. Robert Scrip, assistant program manager for Training Systems Software/Training Manager Tool (TSS/TMT) for Project Manager Simulation at the Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), reads the Medal of Honor citation for Army Cpl. Alvin C. York from World War I during a joint morning colors ceremony on board Naval Support Activity Orlando (NSA Orlando) on June 8, 2026. The weekly ceremony brings together military and civilian personnel from CPE ST3 and all the armed service branches with a presence on board NSA Orlando and the surrounding area, recognizes previous recipients of the Medal of Honor, and serves as a forum for disseminating important Team Orlando information. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9739579
    VIRIN: 260610-A-SV210-8697
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 578.91 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Colors (June 10, 2026) [Image 2 of 2], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Morning Colors (June 10, 2026)
    Morning Colors (June 10, 2026)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Morning Colors
    Army
    Medal of Honor
    CPE ST3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery