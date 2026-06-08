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    Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” Assume Airlift Mission in Africa [Image 4 of 4]

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    Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” Assume Airlift Mission in Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Hercules loadmaster from Mississippi Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, checks the loading alignment of a K-Loader, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 1, 2026. Operating in the USAFRICOM area of responsibility, the C-130J-30 brings expanded airlift capabilities, allowing 8-pallet and larger equipment movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9739550
    VIRIN: 260606-F-F3253-1001
    Resolution: 2142x2856
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” Assume Airlift Mission in Africa [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” Assume Airlift Mission in Africa
    Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” Assume Airlift Mission in Africa
    Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” Assume Airlift Mission in Africa
    Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” Assume Airlift Mission in Africa

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    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

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