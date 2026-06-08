A U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Hercules loadmaster from Mississippi Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, checks the loading alignment of a K-Loader, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 1, 2026. Operating in the USAFRICOM area of responsibility, the C-130J-30 brings expanded airlift capabilities, allowing 8-pallet and larger equipment movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9739550
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-F3253-1001
|Resolution:
|2142x2856
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” Assume Airlift Mission in Africa [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” assume airlift mission in Africa
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