Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” assume airlift mission in Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Hercules loadmaster from Mississippi Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, checks the loading alignment of a K-Loader, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 1, 2026. Operating in the USAFRICOM area of responsibility, the C-130J-30 brings expanded airlift capabilities, allowing 8-pallet and larger equipment movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)