Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” assume airlift mission in Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - There was no formal ceremony marking the transition. No guidon passed from one commander to another. Instead, a moment represented something larger, the passing of a torch that lights the path of Air Force airlift across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.



After months of operations throughout Africa, Airmen from the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing concluded a historic deployment for their wing as Airmen from the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 815th Airlift Squadron, the “Flying Jennies,” carry on the torch for the next rotation.



For the 133rd AW, the deployment carried significance as the wing’s final planned deployment with the U.S. Air Force C-130H3 Hercules. Concluding a 30-year era of trusted service with the C-130H model aircraft, which is being replaced across the 133rd Airlift Wing by the newer C-130J model as part of the Minnesota Air National Guard’s ongoing modernization efforts.



“The men and women of the 133rd Airlift Wing are closing out a truly historic deployment,” said Lt. Col. Paulsen, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, outgoing commander. “The significance of this being our final planned deployment with the C-130H model added meaning to every mission and fueled an elevated level of motivation across our team.”



The 75th EAS, under the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, carries a high operational tempo, being the sole Air Force airlift capability for the African continent. The mission demands no-fail execution, ensuring cargo and personnel reach their destinations on time.



Their efforts included supporting operations driving security, economic, humanitarian and anti-terrorism efforts designated among AFRICOM’s highest priorities, earning recognition from senior leaders across the Horn of Africa.



“This deployment brought an operations tempo and urgency that exceeded what is typical,” said Paulsen. “The dedication, professionalism, and skill of our squadron were on full display through multiple high-visibility operations that demanded absolute precision.”



According to Paulsen the 133rd AW leaves behind a legacy built from decades of service with the C-130H, capping a deployment that showcased the aircraft’s enduring value and the professionalism of the Airmen who flew and maintained it.



“All of Minnesota can be proud of what the Airmen of the 133rd Airlift Squadron have accomplished,” Paulsen said. “Their performance has left a lasting mark on our state and on the legacy of the C-130H.”



Now the “Flying Jennies” of the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 815th AS from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, take the reins. Flying the U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules, the Airmen and airframe bring expanded airlift capabilities and a history of operational excellence.



Under the leadership of Lt. Col. Stepanie Brown, 75th EAS incoming commander, the squadron arrives ready to provide tactical airlift, contingency operations, aeromedical evacuation, and rapid mobility support to increase operational capability across Africa.



“The Airmen and team of the 815th Airlift Squadron stand ready to support the AFRICOM and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility,” said Brown. “This deployment is the culmination of a 2-year Air Force’s Force Generation 'level 300” training plan and Air Force Reserve Command certification.”



That 2-year preparation consisted of a series of highly complex, joint, and international exercises to stress-test their tactical capabilities to ensure the team was ready to sustain full-spectrum readiness in their area of responsibility.



The transition reflects one team completing its chapter while another immediately carries the mission forward. The final C-130H crews of the 133rd AW passed the torch to the Flying Jennies to continue redefining responsive air mobility support for the joint force, allies, and partners across the African continent.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:03 Story ID: 567319 Location: US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrying the torch: “Flying Jennies” assume airlift mission in Africa, by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.