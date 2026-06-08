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    MacArthur's legacy in Japan lives on through local produce [Image 2 of 4]

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    MacArthur's legacy in Japan lives on through local produce

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    AYASE, Japan (June 8, 2026) - Keita Kanasashi, a lettuce farmer from Ebina, poses for a photo carrying a crate of MacArthur lettuce. MacArthur lettuce is a locally grown lettuce that has gotten the name after General MacArthur requested Ebina farmers grow lettuce in the late 1940s. Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 01:47
    Photo ID: 9738778
    VIRIN: 260607-D-BB059-1002
    Resolution: 6464x4309
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MacArthur's legacy in Japan lives on through local produce [Image 4 of 4], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MacArthur's legacy in Japan lives on through local produce
    MacArthur's legacy in Japan lives on through local produce
    MacArthur's legacy in Japan lives on through local produce
    MacArthur's legacy in Japan lives on through local produce

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