MacArthur's legacy in Japan lives on through local produce

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EBINA, Japan (June 8, 2026) - Lettuce farmers from Ebina city pose for a group photo while holding MacArthur lettuce. MacArthur lettuce is a locally grown lettuce that has gotten the name after General MacArthur requested Ebina farmers grow lettuce in the late 1940s. Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)