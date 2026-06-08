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    ITX 3-26 | MAG-41 Conducts Flight Procedures [Image 5 of 8]

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    ITX 3-26 | MAG-41 Conducts Flight Procedures

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Donnell Brown 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts a fly over during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, California, June 5, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donnell Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 01:21
    Photo ID: 9738743
    VIRIN: 260605-M-DB013-1005
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 532.66 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 3-26 | MAG-41 Conducts Flight Procedures [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Donnell Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ITX 3-26 | MAG-41 Conducts Flight Procedures
    ITX 3-26 | MAG-41 Conducts Flight Procedures
    ITX 3-26 | MAG-41 Conducts Flight Procedures
    ITX 3-26 | MAG-41 Conducts Flight Procedures
    ITX 3-26 | MAG-41 Conducts Flight Procedures

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    MFRITX326, ITX326, USMCNEWS, MAGTF, COCOM, Reserve

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