ITX 3-26 | MAG-41 Conducts Flight Procedures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, reload flares on an MV-22B Osprey during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, California, June 5, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donnell Brown)