USS Carl M. Levin hosts Texas-area JROTC

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Crewmembers of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and Leander High School Air Force Junior ROTC students and family members pose for a group photo following a shipboard tour, June 5, 2026. Carl M. Levin Sailors hosted the Junior ROTC members, which travelled from Leander, Texas, as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)