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    USS Carl M. Levin hosts Texas-area JROTC [Image 3 of 3]

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    USS Carl M. Levin hosts Texas-area JROTC

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Crewmembers of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and Leander High School Air Force Junior ROTC students and family members pose for a group photo following a shipboard tour, June 5, 2026. Carl M. Levin Sailors hosted the Junior ROTC members, which travelled from Leander, Texas, as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 20:15
    Photo ID: 9738436
    VIRIN: 260605-N-ZI955-1088
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Carl M. Levin hosts Texas-area JROTC [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Sanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120)
    shipboard tour
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Leander High School Air Force Junior ROTC

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