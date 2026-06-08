USS Carl M. Levin hosts Texas-area JROTC

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Chris Rielage, training officer of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), provides a ship tour to students and family members from the Leander High School Air Force Junior ROTC, from Leander, Texas, June 5, 2026. Carl M. Levin Sailors hosted the Junior ROTC as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)