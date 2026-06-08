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    Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen [Image 1 of 2]

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    Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, U.S. Army Financial Management Command senior enlisted advisor, poses for a photo at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 9, 2026. The U.S. Army Financial Management Command delivers precision enterprise-wide financial operations to integrate, synchronize and sustain the battlefield through the Joint Strategic Support Area and directly supports the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller in their role as the principal advisor on all matters related to financial management and comptrollership. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:12
    Photo ID: 9738020
    VIRIN: 260609-A-IM476-1064
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen
    Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen

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    senior enlisted advisor
    command sergeant major
    Army Finance
    USAFMCOM

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